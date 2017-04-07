Strictly fever to hit Peterborough Cathedral with star guests Louis Smith and Cassidy Little

For fans of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing a charity event next month at Peterborough Cathedral is a definite date for the diary.

On Friday, May 19 at 7pm, ‘Strictly Cathedral’ is an opportunity for you to dance in the beautiful setting of the Peterborough Cathedral nave with some expert tuition if you need it.

Cassidy Little. Photo credit: David Pearson

More than that, the two guests of honour for the evening will be Strictly Come Dancing winners Olympic champion Louis Smith and war veteran Lance Corporal Cassidy Little.

They will both be taking part in a question and answer session during the evening.

The sparkling event will begin with a Prosecco reception during which young musicians from Peterborough Music Hub will play live.

Later, dance tutors from Tu Danse Studios will demonstrate how to perfect your waltz and cha-cha-cha technique before everyone heads for the dance floor to have a go themselves.

As well as the Q&A with Louis and Cassidy, during the evening you will also be able to try your hand as a Strictly judge as well as have plenty of time for dancing or watching the action from the sidelines.

Louis said: “Strictly has a huge following and I hope the show’s Peterborough fans will come to this unique event, which is supporting important causes.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the city’s quick-footed residents and watching them glide across the cathedral nave!”

The evening is a fundraising event with the proceeds being divided between The Mayor of Peterborough’s Charity Fund and the cathedral’s Peterborough 900 Campaign.

Those attending are encouraged to dress up for the occasion. Sequins and tuxedos are welcome but, for safety, guests are advised not to wear stiletto heels.

Strictly Cathedral takes place from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are £25 per person, including refreshments.

For more details or to book online visit the cathedral website at: www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/strictly-cathedral. Tickets are also available in person from Peterborough Information Centre in Bridge Street, or by phone on 01733 452336.