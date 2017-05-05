Street Market takes over town centre for Oundle Food Festival

In recent years, the Oundle Food Festival has become a highlight in the local foodies’ diaries. The jewel in the crown is the Street Market,and this year 75 stallholders will gather in the town centre on Saturday, June 24, from 9am-4pm. There are also events, special menus, product launches and offers in the week before the market, all of which provide many chances to learn about the food and drink that is lovingly created in the region.

To ease traffic flow and parking in the town centre, a Park & Ride service provided by Oundle School will be available from the Oundle Wharf.

Oundle Food Festival

Many stallholders, such as Yum Yum Tree Fudge, New Lodge Farm, Munchy Seeds, Profumo Coffee Company, Riverford Organic Delivery, Saxby’s Cider, Lincolnshire Poacher and many more, will be returning by popular demand, but there will also be some newcomers .

In the run up to the Festival Oundle retailers Stu-Pots, Beans Coffee Shop as well as Seven Wells and Trendalls Butchers are offering discounts on mention the event/production of a Food Festival flyer and the Nene Valley Brewery will launch a new beer to mark the Festival on June 23. AGA Oundle are running several events about AGA cooking, one of which includes wines from Amps Fine Wines and the Tap and Kitchen restaurant at Oundle Wharf and BrewBabu, Oundle’s unique boutique brew bar, are offering a special festival menus.