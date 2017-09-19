Still revelling in it after 70 years

Get down to the Broadway Suite at the newly opened Broadway Theatre on September 30 and join in the celebrations at the Peterborough Revellers Musical and Dramatic Society’s 70th Anniversary Ball.

Founded in 1947 to raise money for local charities, the society ,then known as the St Marks Revellers, performed their first variety show in the St Marks Hall in Bright Street. Appearing in the cast was Sylvia Drake (pictured celebrating her birthday), a local 12-year-old singer, who became one of the famous Carroll Levis discoveries on the first ever radio talent show and turned professional at 16.

In later years she appeared on stage locally in such shows as The Desert Song. Sylvia has kept her interest in local theatre and will be watching over the proceedings as the Revellers Society’s president.

Since that first show 70 years ago, the society has performed at least two shows every year in many venues. As well as former members of Revellers, the society hopes members of other local societies, past and present, and audiences who have supported Revellers will go along and join in the celebrations.

Tickets, £16, include a three course a la carte meal and are obtainable from Sarah on 07931190894.