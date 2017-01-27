Stand-up stars are a big draw

Making a return to the Key Theatre this week is the show the world can’t stop talking about – stand-up comedy with no talking, drama with no acting and punch lines with no words.

The artist formerly known as The Boy with Tape on His Face brings a multi-award winning, multi-hyphenate spectacle that needs to be seen to be believed to the city for two shows on Sunday.

Join TAPE FACE as he conjures uproarious and moving tableaux using only the most everyday of objects and the most popular of songs.

Think you’ve seen TAPE FACE (he was everywhere in 2016 after all)? Think again. This year promises to be a bigger, brighter and more spectacular re-imagining of his unique and special brand of silent comedy.

This truly is comedy made for everyone, be prepared to get involved and enraptured as you step inside a comedy world unlike any other. Visually stunning, heart-stopping, and hilarious – you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and when it’s all over you’ll be completely lost for words.

The 8pm performance is now sold out but there are tickets available for the 4pm show.

He has been a total sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for four years in a row, done four sold-out UK tours - including the Key in September - a smash hit run in London’s West End, a critically acclaimed marvel around the world (New Zealand, Australia, Sweden, South Africa…) and seen on The Royal Variety Performance, Live @ The Fringe, The Comedy Prom with Tim Minchin, and The John Bishop Show.

Tomorrow comedian Miles Jupp performs at the Key to a sold out audience.