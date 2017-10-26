Spooky escape room opens up in Peterborough’s ‘most haunted building’

Peterborough’s “most haunted building” will be used as escape rooms with organisers promising an “experience like no other.”

Peterborough Museum’s vaults will become a place for thrill-seekers to attempt a daring escape with three rooms offering varying levels of spookiness.

Escape the Vaults at Peterborough Museum. Ryan Jones in one of the rooms. EMN-171024-185041009

The first room opens today (Thursday, October 26) and focuses on the English Civil War.

Escape Peterborough co-owner Tom Owen said: “There will be three different spook factors. The first room is not really scary - but the next one is the mortuary which is the spookiest room in Peterborough. It’s very scary.

“We can’t wait.”

The second room opens on November 26 and the final room opens on December 21.

Escape the Vaults at Peterborough Museum. Tom Owen EMN-171024-185120009

The rooms are a joint partnership between Escape Peterborough, which already operates in Church Walk, and Vivacity which runs the museum. There will be live actors in the vault including a monk who will be wandering the corridors, and who may even enter a game.

Richard Hunt, director of culture at Vivacity, said: “We are incredibly excited to have established this collaboration between Vivacity and Escape Peterborough. As ‘the most haunted building in the city’ the escape rooms at Peterborough Museum truly promise to be an experience like no other.”

Tours of the vault will go ahead from Monday to Wednesday with the escape rooms running from Thursday to Sunday. To book a game, visit: www.escape-peterborough.co.uk/the-games.

Escape the Vaults at Peterborough Museum. Philip Myers EMN-171024-185134009