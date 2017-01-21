Spoof show set to tickle city

Following on from hit spoof shows The Haunted Commode and The Mystery of St Finnigan’s Elbow, the team at Eastern Angles return to Peterborough with their newest show - Stoat Hall.

Continuing with their tradition of mad-cap spoofs, this year’s show has gone all historic. Written and directed by Pat Whymark and Julian Harries, Stoat Hall is set during Tudor England and centres around Sir Roger De Polfrey.

Once the reputable Duke of Suffolk and owner of Stoat Hall, Sir Roger is described as being ‘allergic to responsibility’. Sir Roger craves the simple life whilst desperately trying to avoid the demands of his eccentric wife Aveline and his lovelorn daughters.

The show includes a scurrilous plan by the Secret Order of the Stoats as well as a surprise visit by Henry VIII and his entourage. Could this be a chance to marry off one of his daughters?

The cast include Geri Allen, Matt Jopling, Richard Mainwaring, Patrick Neyman and Violet Patton-Ryder. Geri’s credits include National tours of Danny the Champion of the World and The Wind in The Willows. Violet’s theatre credits include Kneehigh Theatre’s UK tour of Brief Encounter and Sweet Bird of Youth (with Kim Cattrall) at The Old Vic.

Richard will be familiar to Eastern Angles audiences for his roles in previous Christmas shows, The Ghost of the Old Rep and Master of Mayhem. Organisers of the show have said: “Expect alchemy, eccentricity, scary stoats and royal romance in this affectionate re-working of Wolf Hall.”

See Stoat Hall at the Key Theatre from January 24 to 28. Tickets cost between £12.00 and £15.50 at full price and between £12.00 and £14.00 for concessions. For more information please visit www.vivacity-peterborough.com/vivacity-venues/the-key-theatre/.