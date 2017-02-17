Something for the family

Half term is here and we have put together a round-up of family friendly events for the next week in the Peterborough area

Our Story Proect

Super Science

Jigsaw Centre, Orton, Feb 20; Watergall Centre, Bretton, Feb 21

Bursting with exciting activities for families with children aged 3+, the free events include performances of Three Billy Goats Gruff, Three Little Pigs and Goldilocks and The Three Bears from Theatre of Widdershins. These classic tales have been transformed into three delightful puppet shows which will be shown throughout the day. Children’s illustrator Ellie Sandall will be sharing short readings from her illustrated books and afterwards will lead a creative workshop. Performances throughout the day, 10.30am – 3.30pm and all activities are free to drop into.

Viva Sports Heroes

Hampton Leisure, Jack Hunt and the Regional Pool, half-term

Christopher nibble

Do your little heroes just love doing anything active, from football to fighting ferocious villains? Viva Sports Heroes brings together individual and teams sports, including dodgeball, boxing, tag rugby, diving and multi-sports – where you get to choose from a variety of games and challenges.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Family Open Day

Stamford Arts Centre, Feb 17

Minions will be popping up all over the place at the open day which includes opportunities to take part in a wide-range of activities from arts and crafts, poetry, singing, face-painting, family theatre and film screenings.

Most activities are free but the film screenings of Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Minions are £1.

www.stamfordartscentre.com

Superhero Science

Peterborough Museum, half-term

Are your little ones always asking just how Superman’s X-Ray vision works or how Captain Cold can instantly freeze objects? With lots of hands-on experiments and activities you can test your super-strength just like Wonder Woman, find out how superheroes fly and discover a different superpower in every room.vivacity-peterborough.com

Fairytales Gone Bad

South Holland Centre, Feb 17

Award winning performer Joseph Coelho takes children into fairytale land with his interactive Fairytales Gone Bad show, using storytelling, colourful costumes and versatile puppetry to unravel the ‘real’ stories behind the famous tales. The show is ideal for children aged 3 to 8. It follows free mask making activities from 12.30pm.

www.southhollandcentre.co.uk