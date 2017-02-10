Something for all the family

A round-up of family friendly events taking place in and around Peterborough this week.

Dracula the Panto

Exteriors of All Saints church, Paston ENGEMN00120120130151615

Kings Cliffe, Feb 9-11, 16-18

The renowned Kings Cliffe Players are taking to the stage for the annual pantomime - Dracula the Panto.

The plot sees Count Dracula coming to England in search of the key to his hoard of treasure which he believes has been taken by Lord Nemo Globin. But he comes up against the beautiful Buffy Van Helsing, would-be vampire slayer and daughter of Professor Morris and Dame Plasma Van Helsing.

It promises to be full of the usual slapstick comedy, gags, songs and laughter, suitable for all ages. The performances start at 7.45 pm.

www.kingscliffeplayers.org

History Week

All Saints Church, Paston, Feb 11-17

The church will be opened from 9.30am to 4pm (excluding 12th). Entrance is free (donations welcome) and inside the church there will be many displays of the history of the church and the area of Gunthorpe, Walton and Paston over 800 years. There will be artefacts, exhibition material, photos, maps and registers.

mark.bridgen@btinternet.com

Jack and the Beanstalk

South View Primary School, Crowland, February 10 and 11

Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society will stage its panto - Jack and the Beanstalk on Friday at 7.30pm and on Saturday at both 2pm and 7.30pm.

Details - tickets cost £7.50 (child/oap £5.50) available from Bridge Hardware, East Street,

The Colour of Me - Wriggle Dance

Stamford Arts Centre, Feb 15

Join a magical world of colour. Can you feel the excitement of the deep blue sea, the green peacefulness of nature, or bravely go where no child has ever been… inside an orange? Come and experience the beautiful rainbow of emotions that lives inside every one of us.

Details www.stamfordartscentre.com

Theatre Sans Frontieres - Heaven Eyes

Stamford Arts Centre, Feb 10

Heaven Eyes is a poetic but gritty story about young people trying to find their way in the world. Mysterious, heartbreaking and humorous in equal measure. Performed in English by a cast from the UK and Sweden and featuring original music and video.

Details www.stamfordartscentre.com