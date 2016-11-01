Smoke & Mirrors promises a unique Bonfire Night for all at The Green Backyard

A fire juggler, actors, musicians and artists will gather at The Green Backyard on Saturday to create a special, festive bonfire night event.

Lamphouse Theatre are retelling the story of the doomed Gunpowder Plot with professional actors from Peterborough - Jason Webb, Lizzie Watts, Adam Charteris and Richard Parnwell, directed by Tom Fox.

Live music will be provided by Manière des Bohémiens, whose energetic, jazz and gypsy-folk inspired performance will get audiences up on their feet and dancing. Artists Sue Shields and Janet Bates are creating a fire sculpture for the event, plus on the night the audience can make and choose the Guy to be King of the Bonfire from a selection of modern-day political figures.

The whole evening will build to a spectacular 20-minute show by a performer from Juggling Inferno.

In addition, there will be delicious food and drink being sold by the Green Backyard, with profits going to maintain this popular community garden.

Smoke & Mirrors is part of Platform8, the city’s new partnership with Battersea Arts Centre led by local company, Jumped Up Theatre.

The gates open at 5pm and the event will end at 8.30pm. Ticket prices start at £3 for children and group deals are available. Only 150 tickets are available to pre-booking is recommended as it is expected to sell-out.

More information about Platform8 shows, workshops and events, and how to book is available on www.jumpeduptheatre.com.