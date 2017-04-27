Shalamar, a circus and celebrity DJ - 10 of the best things to do this week

Eighties legends Shalamar will be performing their greatest hits at The Cresset on Tuesday

Shalamar

Uncle Sam's American Circus at the Embankment EMN-170426-170429009

The Cresset, May 2

Yes, it’s is the real Shalamar (pictured) coming to the Cresset on Tuesday, not a tribute! The 80s soul legends - two of the original three singers (Jeffrey Daniels and Howard Hewitt plus Carolyn Griffey) - will be playing hits from an incredible back catalogue. Local funk soul outfit Groove Cartell will be opening the show.

Tickets on 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk

Uncle Sam’s American Circus

Lauren Pope

The Embankment, until Monday

Uncle Sam’s biggest and best production to date with a completely brand new star studded show includes juggling, contortion, the Tony Tonito clowns acrobats and more. The wheel of death features the finest wheel performers in Europe.

www.americancircus.co.uk

Charity Fun Day

Tony Nero- Pieces of a Dream 2

Serpentine Green, May 1

Join the fun at the fundraising event organised by the Werrington Village Playgroup between 11am and 3pm. The event, sponsored by Mercedez- Benz and Lincs VW Commercials, will also raise funds for the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

werringtonvillageplaygroup.co.uk

Martinis, Music and Muses

Queensgate, tonight from 5pm

Dig out your stilettos, get your glam on and grab your friends as Queensgate Shopping Centre brings a taste of Marbella to Peterborough. Headlined by celebrity DJ Lauren Pope, the glamourous evening of cocktails, dancing and discounts will feature two cocktail bars complete with model waiters, a VIP area and chill out lounge and gaming zone. Celebrity blogger Megan Gilbride will be giving fashion advice and tips – while snapping the obligatory selfie, of course.

www.facebook.com/queensgate

Free Barbecue

Fengate Bazaar, May 1

Celebrate BBQ season with a visit to the store a nd a free barbecue served by:

Domowa Spizarnia Polish Delight.

business.facebook.com/FengateBazaar/

Pieces of a Dream 2

Stamford Arts Centre until Friday

There is still time to see the exhibition by Peterborough artist Tony Nero - a reflection on his artistic journey and an insight into his creative development.

www.artoftonynero.com

Charity night

Spanglers Country Music Club, Saturday, April 29

The Indoor Bowls Club in Burton Street is the venue for the event featuring British Best Female Vocalist award winner Donna Wylde and Kentucky Rain. Profits to Sue Ryder Care’s Thorpe Hall.

Tickets are £6 from Jennifer on 01733688324.

Werrington Local History Group

Village Centre, May 4

The history of the ukulele in words and music by the Spalding Ukulele Orchestra is the theme. All welcome. Visitors £2.50.

werringtonlhg.wordpress.com

Evening of Antiques and Anecdotes

The William Cecil, Stamford, May 2

Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research UK is hosting the event with Marc Allum of Antique Roadshow fame.

Annette Beeton 01733 232521

Crosskey Clog

Stamford High Street, April 30

The group will be performing traditional clog dances from the North West with a group of dancers from France - Massandore, moving on at lunchtime to nearby Burghley House.

You will also catch them at dawn on Monday, dancing outside the Customs House, Peterborough.

