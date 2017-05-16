See, smell and taste produce on Peterborough organic farm walking tours

Peterborough farm Riverford is opening its gates to the public for a series of summer walks at its site at Sacrewell Farm, starting next week.

The walks will take place between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday May 24, Tuesday June 27, Wednesday July 19, Wednesday August 23 and Wednesday September 20.

The walks will be followed by a picnic style meal of pies and salads, freshly made by a Riverford chef. Tickets are priced at £6 per person.

David Simpson, who helps to run the farm at Sacrewell, says the walks are a chance to experience the farm at its best: “Each week we deliver boxes of veg and other organic produce across Peterborough so we thought it would be a great idea to throw our gates open so people can see what we do for themselves.

“During summer, the farm is alive with activity and it’s the one time of the year when we plant, pick and sow crops all at once – it’s quite a sight. Because our produce is organic, guests will be able to taste our crops straight off the stalk.”

David said guests will also have a chance to see the diversity of wildlife on display at the farm: “Our farm at Sacrewell is home to a number of rare and endangered species. Butterflies brown argus and small heath have both been spotted on our farm, as have birds reed buntings and yellowhammers. We also have flourishing communities of skylarks and lapwings, despite their levels declining nationally.”

It is important to note that Riverford is a working farm and there will be vehicles moving around the site. There is no transport along the route so all participants should be sure they are capable of completing the walk before booking.

Children are very welcome, though younger ones will probably find it hard going, the suggested minimum age is 8. As the walks are around crops, dogs are not permitted. The walk is not suitable for wheelchair users.

Find out more: Call 01803 227426, email help@riverford.co.uk or visit www.riverford.co.uk