Seasonal celebration of local art

The Norman Cross Gallery is celebrating the wealth of local artists with its winter exhibition which opened earlier this month and runs until the end of December.

The artists exhibiting all have their individual style and signature to their artwork, which guarantees there will be something on display for everyone to enjoy.

Who knows, there could be the next Stubbs in the making with Barry Frostick’s paintings of racehorses – especially of four times Gold Cup winner Yates, aptly named after the painter Jack Butler Yates.

Barry, a South African now living in Peterborough, has also painted local multi-winning greyhound Timmy, whose exploits on the track have raised £1,500 for charities.

The painting is up for auction at the gallery on Saturday, December 2, at 4pm to raise money for MacMillan Cancer, so pop along and make a bid, or a donation.

For artist Ian Simm, formerly a landscape garden designer, this is his first showing at the gallery and his fine detailed work of dancers is quite exceptional.

And he is also proof that one can triumph over adversity, by discovering a new path in life through art, having had a major stroke that left him paralysed down one side. Ian’s work is detailed, inspiring and passionate.

Also showing at the exhibition are Tony Nero, Francis Reynolds, Prue Pye, Jane Catherine Saunders, Process Smith, Mahemuda Sayeed Arsalani, Kathryn Parsons and Jeni Cairns.

The exhibition is open to the public on Saturdays from 10.30am to 4.30pm and entry is free. To view on weekdays contact the gallery on 01733 245189 or email Contact@normancrossgallery.com. More at www.normancrossgallery.com.