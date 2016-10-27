Searching for Peterborough’s own hip-hop talent

Do you beat-box, rap or write hip-hop? Peterborough has the chance to show-off its skills and to watch performances fromConrad Murray, the hip-hop artist from rODIUM Records label, and director of Battersea Arts Centre’s award-winning Beat Academy next week.

Conrad is performing his new show DenMarked, and running beat-box workshops with young people across the city as part of Platform8, Peterborough’s new partnership with BAC, managed by Jumped Up Theatre

DenMarked combines rapping, spoken word and music with a loop station to tell street-wise tales of dodgy best friends, brushes with the police, dinner with your social worker and the Christmas dad went prison.

Conrad’s week kicks off with a Tuesday session with a group in Westwood, followed by workshops with performing arts students and then a performance, open to the public, at Peterborough Regional College at 8pm on November 3.

On November 4, at 5pm, there is an open workshop at Radius (upstairs at The Solstice.) before another performance of DenMarked at 8pm, at Radius.

“Peterborough has got a lot of hip-hop and beat-box talent so I wanted to make sure as many people as possible get to meet and work with Conrad.” explains local producer, Kate Hall, from Jumped Up Theatre.

Conrad is also planning to go to The Met Lounge’s Open Mic night on November 2 and to run a workshop for young people at Paston Farm Centre on November 5.

More information about DenMarked is on Jumped Up’s website - go to www.jumpeduptheatre.com/ platform8