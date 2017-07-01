Sailors hit the water for 24 hour race

Lakeside Sailing Club is spending 24 hours out on the water in a bid to raise money for the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

The club will be bringing a 24-hour race to Gunwade Lake, situated at the Lakeside area of Ferry Meadows Country Park.

The event begins at 3pm on Saturday and will run until the winners cross the line at 3pm on Sunday.

The club is looking for teams to take part in the race and raise sponsorship money to help the RNLI.

Sailors are welcome, as well as windsurfers, canoes and more.

Nene Park Trust has pulled a staff team together to head out on a swan pedalo for the day. For more information, visit www.neneparktrust.org.uk.