Rare Pokemon up for grabs at Pokemon Go party at Cambridgeshire’s Wood Green

Cambridgeshire’s Wood Green is opening its doors for a late night ‘Pokémon Go’ party.

Pokémon Go is a craze sweeping the nation. It’s an augmented reality geo-tagging game, where you use a free app on your smartphone to catch a Pokémon that appears in the ‘real-world’ – in this case on the 52 acre site of Wood Green, The Animals Charity.

The charity is opening its Godmanchester site for a FREE party on Monday, August 22, from 5.30pm until 9.30am with a BBQ and the chance to find a rare Pokémon character called Charmander.