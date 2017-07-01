Raising spirits at lunchtime this summer

Peterborough Cathedral’s popular series of free summer recitals has begun, on Wednesdays at 1.00pm.

City centre workers, shoppers and anyone who is visiting Peterborough on a Wednesday is invited to enjoy the 45-minute recitals, performed underneath the tower inside the cathedral.

This beautiful setting, combined with music from some of the UK’s most accomplished performers, is a wonderful way to pause for thought and lift your spirits at lunchtime.

The cathedral organ’s new concert pitch means that it can now be used with other instruments and several of the recitals take advantage of this capability.

Recitals to come:

July 5, Steven Grahl and Friends, jazz

The Cathedral’s Director of Music, relaxes into summer, playing mellow jazz standards with musician friends.

July 12, Katie Schofield, mezzo soprano and Andrew Reid, organ

Two talented former Peterborough Cathedral musicians: Katie sings with prestigious choirs including the BBC Singers, and Andrew is Director of the Royal School of Church Music.

July 19, Victoria Green, guitar and Stuart Nicholson, organ

This unusual combination of instruments will perform a variety of music, from a baroque concerto to a contemporary fandango, with a dash of catchy jazz.

July 26, Camilli Trio, strings

These experienced solo musicians come together to delight you with music by Haydn and de Beriot.

August 2, Eleanor Turner, harp

Eleanor is Head of Harp at Birmingham Conservatoire and a passionate ambassador for the instrument.

August 9, Jeremiah Stephenson, organ and Darren Moore, trumpet

These talented young musicians have won numerous prizes. Jeremiah is a former Cathedral Organ Scholar and Darren is a Britten–Pears Young Artist

August 16, GMT Brass ensemble directed by Andrew Pitt

This young, modern group of players will fill the cathedral with the stirring sound of brass, including music by Strauss and Handel.

August 23, Alasdair Cameron, piano

The expressive and melodic music of Granados and Schubert is Alasdair’s choice for his recital.

August 30, The Apollon Duo, organ and violin

A unique combination of instruments for this recital by violinist Dora Chatzigeorgiou and organist Alexander Binns.

September 6, David Humphreys, organ

David’s recital will include pieces by Bach, Mendelssohn and Elgar. Expect ‘beautifully deft phrasing and subtle handling of the instrument’ (Gramophone).

More at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk.