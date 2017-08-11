Raise a glass to celebrate the 40th Peterborough Beer Festival - and win a pair of tickets

Get ready for five days of the best real ales from across the UK... Peterborough Beer Festival is less than two weeks away - and we have FIVE pairs of tickets to give away.

It will soon be time for the giant marquees to go up on The Embankment to house thousands of beer lovers for the 40th time - the trade sessions gets things under way on August 22 and the festival runs until August 26.

Beer Festival 2016 Andy Simmonds and Quentin Bambridge at the opening EMN-160823-175814009

“We believe in getting the best selection of beers that people will enjoy and will continue to talk about long after they have finished drinking,” said a beer festival spokesman.

“Our attitude towards promoting real ale means we are able to get many festival specials produced and this loyalty extends to our visitors who return year after year. 2017 will be our historic 40th year so for a truly memorable and unique beer festival experience welcome to Peterborough – the biggest, the brightest and the best!”

BEERS

More than 400 draught real ales including favourites, beers from very small micros, many from new breweries, some produced specially for the festival and beers from our LocAle breweries will be served.

Peterborough Beer Festival

The majority of the beers will be served by gravity – straight from the cask in the traditional real ale way. Back by popular demand however will be the Keycask bar introduced for the first time at last years’ festival.

There will of course be beers of many styles including milds, bitters, porters, stouts, speciality flavoured beers and a few real lagers.

GLASSES

Commemorative pint sleeve glasses and half pint tankards bearing the festival logo will be available and all will be oversized to guarantee that you get a full measure when the glasses are filled to the line. Festival wine glasses will also be available at the same price.

CIDER & PERRY

The cider bar will be serving one of the best selections of traditional cider and perry to be found anywhere - around 80 varieties.

WINE BAR

The wine bar will be selling traditional country wines, still and sparkling grape wines from English vineyards.

GIN BAR

Another brand new edition to the festival, to satisfy the ever growing demand from gin lovers everywhere, will have a range of around 20 different and unique gins to sample.

WORLD BEER BAR

The popular world beer bar will be selling an extended range of traditionally made bottled beers from around the world.

SOFT DRINKS

The Escape Bar will be selling a range of soft drinks, crisps, ice cream, sweets and cigarettes. Children’s drinks are available for 50p.

FOOD

There will be a wide selection of foods available including burgers, fish and chips, pizza, Cornish pasties, noodles, German sausages and French crepes, hog roast, kebabs, as well as traditional pub snacks like Pipers crisps, olives, pork pies and Scotch eggs. For those with a sweet tooth seek out the popular sweet stall and (if brave) try the scorpion chilli chocolate!

CHILDREN AT THE FESTIVAL

Lunchtime or early evening is the ideal time to bring the family, as there is always an easygoing, friendly atmosphere. You can bring the dog (on a lead), the picnic table, food and soft drinks but you must not bring your own alcohol. There will be a fairground at the back of the festival.

music

Entertainment each night will feature some of the top local bands including the likes of Vinyl Nite, the Palmerston Ukelele Band, Retrolux, Revolver, The Fedz and Motor City Vipers.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the five pairs of tickets for any day at the beer fest, answer this question: What year did the first Peterborough Beer Festival take place?

Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.ukbefore noon on August 17.