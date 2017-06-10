Pupils’ Orton Hall play

Schoolchildren will bring to life the story of two orphans adopted from Chicago who lived at Orton Hall in the 1920s.

Supported by a £6,500 Heritage Lottery Fund grant Peterborough Creative Action has been working with pupils at St Botolph’s C of E Primary School to bring to life the story of Isabelle and Marjorie Meuser Wagner who were adopted by the Marchioness of Huntly of Orton Hall.

The children have been using audio recordings made by Marjorie, great niece of the Marchioness of Huntly, to develop the play ‘The Tales of Orton Hall’. The recordings describe what it was like to live in Orton Hall, Orton Longueville, in the period.

Vidushi Singhvi, who plays Isabelle, said: “I am delighted to be playing this role. Isabelle was an independent character with a lot of spirit.”

Lainie Quinn said: “We have particularly enjoyed the scene when the girls are taught to fly in a 1930s’ plane, and practising and learning how to speak with an American accent.” The Tales of Orton Hall will be performed at the Festival on the Green on Sunday from 11am at Botolph Green in Orton Longueville.