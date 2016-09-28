Public vote view from Peterborough Cathedral as second best in the country

The window in the Becket Chapel at Peterborough Cathedral has been voted the second best view in the country, narrowly missing out on the top spot in the first ever Window with a View competition.

Receiving hundreds of votes from the public, the stained glass window in the chapel - located just inside the Norman Arch into the Cathedral Precincts- looks out across the Cathedral’s West Front.

However, despite its popularity in the content, it was voted the second best Window with a View in the country, coming just behind the floor-to-ceiling window in The People’s Republic gallery at the Museum of Liverpool, which took the top prize.

Peterborough Cathedral, along with the Museum of Liverpool and third-placed Birmingham Library, were three of 12 attractions announced as regional winners in the competition at the start of August.

The public were encouraged to vote for their overall favourite, bringing about a fierce contest between the potential winners. Thousands of votes were cast in the competition, which was created to celebrate the country’s stunning architecture and gorgeous landscapes seen from any building open to the public.

Plans are already in place to launch the second year of the competition in 2017.

Liz Hurst, communications officer at Peterborough Cathedral, said: “We were thrilled that our ‘Window with a View’ was voted the best in the East of England, but even more thrilled when it achieved a podium position in the national competition.

“There were some very strong entries to choose from and Liverpool Museum was a worthy winner. We’d like to thank everyone who voted for Peterborough Cathedral’s window, and encourage them to come along and experience that view in person – it’s just as good as in the photo.”

James Lee, head of group marketing and communications at MyGlazing.com, said: “On behalf of everyone involved in the competition, I’d like to say a huge well done to Peterborough Cathedral. Although it missed out on the top spot, its window is still iconic in the area and is a true example of what this competition was about – a stunning glass installation in line with the building’s architecture, which boasts a stunning view.

“This first year of the competition has been a pleasure to be a part of. It’s been fantastic to see so many of the nation’s much-loved attractions get involved to showcase their unique views and windows, and has certainly raised awareness among the public of the importance of modern, energy efficient glazing. We’re already looking forward to seeing what year two has in store for us.”