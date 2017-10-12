Poet George Szirtes to kick-off literature festival in Peterborough

For book lovers everywhere - the University Centre Peterborough Literary Festival is a celebration of established and emerging writers from around the UK.

From crime writers to novelists and poets to award-winning children’s authors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Michael Rosen

Celebrated children’s writer and broadcaster Michael Rosen headlines the line-up of eight acclaimed writers who will be speaking at the event which runs from October to May 2018.

Rosen is a familiar voice to BBC Radio 4 listeners and currently presents ‘Word of Mouth’ and is one of the best-known figures in the children’s book world, having written all-time favourite We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.

The festival kicks-off on October 19 with TS Eliot prize winning poet George Szirtes in the main lecture theatre from 7pm to 8pm.

Szirtes was born in Hungary and emigrated to England with his parents - survivors of concentration and labour camps - after the 1956 Budapest uprising. His first book, ‘The Slant Door’ (1979), won the Faber Memorial Prize. ‘Bridge Passages’ (1991) was shortlisted for the Whitbread Poetry Prize. ‘Reel’ (2004) won the TS Eliot Prize, and his ‘New and Collected Poems’ was published by Bloodaxe in 2008. His latest collection is ‘Bad Machine’ (2013).

Advance booking is required to guarantee your place at the free event. Suitable for 14+ years.

Also taking part in the festival are:

Award-winning novelist and screenwriter Julie Mayhew (November 23, 7pm-8pm).

Award-winning poets Peter Daniels and John Greening (February 22, 7pm-8pm).

Children’s author and poet Kiran Millwood Hargrave and novelist Daisy Johnson (March 22, 7pm-8pm).

Crime novelist Henry Sutton (April 26, 7pm-8pm).

Michael Rosen (May 24, 7pm-8pm).

To book your place please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk