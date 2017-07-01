Play looks at Italian community contribution to Peterborough

Peterborough Italian Community ICA is hosting the final production of a play that investigates migration and inclusion through the eyes of the Italian Community of Peterborough.

Moving Dreams, on July 9 at The Fleet, is the culmination of a four-month inter-generational multimedia project which used heritage material (photos/videos/testimonies), live interviews and diaries to analyse the contribution of the Italian Community to the welfare of the UK, and Peterborough specifically. The project has involved a group of Peterborough- based first and second generation migrants. Most of the participants will also perform in the final play alongside professional British Italian actress Nadia Ostacchini, with video interaction by filmmaker Victor Rios and set design by local multimedia artist Giuseppina Santoro-Ellwood.

In the play, some mysterious Italian characters from 1950s to 1980s Peterborough are visiting British Italian student Angela’s dreams. Can Angela fulfill their legacy by telling their stories?

The play features characters from all walks of life, including brick and canning factory workers, carpenters, cleaners and teachers, giving voice to their dreams, their nightmares and their courage to build their lives anew.

The play is written and directed by Ida Casilli, a theatre maker of Italian descent with a long experience of working with under-represented communities using theatre as a vehicle of empowerment and self- representation.

Performances are at 12.00pm and 3.00pm.

Tickets are £4 full price and £2 concessions from movingdreamerstheatrecompany.com or on their social media channels.