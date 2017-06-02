Peterborough indie rockers Airways EP launch party

An appearance by Airways at The Met tops our pub, clubs and bars round-up for the coming week.

Friday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Rossi, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Kick Back. 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

THE MET LOUNGE: ‘I love The 90’s - from 11pm through til 3am every Friday through the summer. Drink deals on the bar from 11pm and entry is just £3 before midnight and £4 after. Strictly 18+.

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

The Met Lounge: Peterborough indie rockers Airways (pictured) will be celebrating the launch of their new EP Starting to Spin, which features 5 tracks that are very different in many ways. There will be support from Golden Bantic and Dan Poole. Doors open 7.45pm.

The Bourne Beer Festival: Pennyless on stage 4pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street: Charity Ball in aid of Phoenix School. There will be a two course meal and dancing to Pentagon. Tickets are £6 from Carol 01733 770487/ 07512011426, Jenny 01733 688324 /07551927985 also the Bowls Club 01733 566709.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The 707. 9pm.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Harmony, 8.15pm until late. Guests welcome.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sundays featuring Easyersaid.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Division Duo, 3-6pm.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Nicholas Martin, Ballroom and Sequence, 7.30pm until 10-30pm. Guests welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Sugar & Spice duo, 7-10pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,