Peterborough indie rockers Airways EP launch party

An appearance by Airways at The Met tops our pub, clubs and bars round-up for the coming week.
Friday
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Rossi, 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Kick Back. 9pm.
Clubs/DJ
THE MET LOUNGE: ‘I love The 90’s - from 11pm through til 3am every Friday through the summer. Drink deals on the bar from 11pm and entry is just £3 before midnight and £4 after. Strictly 18+.
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday
Live Music
The Met Lounge: Peterborough indie rockers Airways (pictured) will be celebrating the launch of their new EP Starting to Spin, which features 5 tracks that are very different in many ways. There will be support from Golden Bantic and Dan Poole. Doors open 7.45pm.
The Bourne Beer Festival: Pennyless on stage 4pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Nite Owls, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street: Charity Ball in aid of Phoenix School. There will be a two course meal and dancing to Pentagon. Tickets are £6 from Carol 01733 770487/ 07512011426, Jenny 01733 688324 /07551927985 also the Bowls Club 01733 566709.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The 707. 9pm.
Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Harmony, 8.15pm until late. Guests welcome.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday
Live Music
Charters: Summer Sundays featuring Easyersaid.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Division Duo, 3-6pm.
Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Nicholas Martin, Ballroom and Sequence, 7.30pm until 10-30pm. Guests welcome.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Monday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Sugar & Spice duo, 7-10pm.
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Quizzes
Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.