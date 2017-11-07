Peterborough Gang Show is a spectacular Scouting Success

Peterborough scouts have left audiences wowed by their stunning stage show.

The Peterborough Gang Show is taking place at the Key Theatre, with scores of youngsters singing, acting and performing during the week.

Peterborough Gang Show 2017 at the Key Theatre. EMN-170511-223909009

The first performance was on Monday night, and shows will run until Saturday.

Jo Christopher, show director, said it had been a great success so far.

She said: “We have a cast of 90 cubs, scouts, explorers and leaders from across Peterborough taking part. They have all been rehearsing since June for the show.

“This is the 80th anniversary of the first show, and the 70th year the Gang Show has been performed in Peterborough, so it is a big year for us.

“It is a variety entertainment show with something for everyone - there is singing, acting, comedy - each bit is different to appeal to different people.

“The audience reaction has been great so far, and the scouts are loving the experience - it has been amazing for them.”

The show runs tonight (Tuesday, November 7) at 7.15pm, Thursday at 7.15pm, with tickets costing £10. There are shows on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm, with tickets costing £12. There are no shows tomorrow (Wednesday)

For tickets visit www.vivacity-peterborough.com/whatson/theatre-and-arts/gang-show-2017/

