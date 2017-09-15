Pet refuge welcomes all to open day

Sunday sees the penultimate Open Day at the Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St james.

As a sanctuary/refuge for exotic animals and native wildlife, the park is only allowed to be open to the public for six days a year.

On Sunday see the collection of over 250 animals, and help to continue the work.

The open day runs from 10am to 5pm.

Entry costs just £6 for adults, and £3 for children.

There will be refreshments, a tombola, children’s entertainment and free parking.

The final opening day will take place on October 22.