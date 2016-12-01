Panto season gets under way with Dick Whittington at the Key Theatre

Panto season is here again... with Dick Whittington starting its 70-show run at Peterborough’s Key Theatre tonight.

The story of the poor boy who finds fame and fortune thanks to his feline friend, promises to build on the successes of three consecutive, record-breaking, sell-out pantos at the Key – Cinderella (2013), Jack and the Beanstalk (2014) and Aladdin (2015) - and some familiar faces are making a return.

As in 2015, the script comes from Brad Fitt and the music and lyrics come from composer Simon Egerton, once again in the director’s chair.

Darren Machin returns as the dame - Sarah the Cook - as do James Peake and Robin Johnson (both Jack and the Beanstalk and Aladdin) are back as comical Idle Jack and the evil King Rat.

Also seen in Aladdin, Helen Power and Emma-Jane Morton return.

Dick Whittington runs until January 8. For ticket details go to www.vivacity-peterborough.com or call the box office on 01733 207239.