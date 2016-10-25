‘Overwhelming’ response to Peterborough Elton John concert announcement

Tickets for Elton John’s concert at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium next year are selling fast and are expected to sell-out, promoters say.

After tickets went on sale for the gig, which will take place on Sunday June 11 2017, went on sale last month; the response has been overwhelming, with fans and the whole community gearing up for what will be the music event of the year.

The concert, his first ever in Peterborough, will give Elton the chance to thank his fans who have been so faithful to him over the decades.

Commenting on the reaction, Alex Harris, commercial manager of Peterborough United, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sir Elton John to the ABAX Stadium for our first ever concert at the venue. Everyone is very excited about the event and the response from the Peterborough public and beyond has been superb.

“We still have limited amount of hospitality available, but we are expecting that to sell out shortly, so contact the club on 01733 865665 if you are interested.”

Tickets are selling fast, but are still available to purchase from Ticketmaster.

The concert, which is expected to be a sell out, will be a rare chance to witness one of pop culture’s greats, perform music from his spectacular cannon of hits.