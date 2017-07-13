Our weekly round-up of 10 of the best things to do this week

It’s full steam ahead as Sacrewell celebrates its 21st anniversary working alongside Peterborough Society of Model Engineers for its annual Steam Rally.

Steam Weekend

Wistow Maize Maze

Sacrewell Farm, July 15/16, 10am - 4pm

Sacrewell Steam Weekend is the chance to explore the world of miniature traction steam engines with the experts. There’ll be a small model railway, model boats and plenty of steam. Watch an array of engines parade around the activity centre, set against the beautiful backdrop of Sacrewell Mill.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Maize Maze

Wistow Maze, opens July 19

To mark the 130th anniversary of the first Sherlock Holmes novel written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Wistow Maze has been designed in the shape of Sherlock himself, complete with deerstalker hat and pipe. The Quiz Trail has a ‘Whodunnit’ theme this year, and visitors will have to find clues hidden amongst the three miles of pathways, to help identify the culprit and solve the curious case of the Wistow Maze!

The giant 8-acre maize maze is redesigned each year using GPS satellite technology.

Full detail on 07884 403889 and www.wistow.com

Concert

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, July 14

Long-time Searchers frontman Spencer James (and Friends) will be on stage supported by The Thrillbillies. Doors open 7pm.

01933 461622

History Talk

Thomas Walker Centre, Princes Street, today

Local historian June Bull will give a talk to the Breatheasy Peterborough Group July meeting at 2pm.

All welcome.

Further details contact Geoff 01733 578752

Stamford Music Festival

Stamford Meadows, July 14/16

Three days of great music on two stages featuring Bianca and the Top Cats, Joey Clarkson, Top Banana Band, The Gangsters, Oakleas Rise, Austin Gold and Steve Bean - plus many more. Throughout the weekend there will also be stalls selling crafts, clothing and accessories as well as festival street food and drink selections, craft beer and cider, seating area and children’s activities to keep the little ones entertained.

www. marketsquaregroup.co.uk

Garden Party

51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe, July 16

John and Rosie Sandall are hosting the Chernobyl children’s appeal Garden Party, from 2.30 to 4.30pm, Tea, cakes, strawberries and cream. Entertainment by the Palmerston Ukulele Band. Lots of stalls, bric-a-brac, jewellery, books, face painting, children’s games. Admission free.

Car Boot Sale

Thorpe Hall Sue Ryder Hospice, July 16

Booking a spot isn’t necessary for the hospice fundraiser, just turn up on the morning. It is open to the public (50p entry) from 1pm-4pm - stallholders should arrive at

12 noon. It is £5 per car pitch, vans and trailers is £10 per pitch.

The Guards

The Solstice, July 14

SolGarden Sessions returns with The Guards performing from 10.30pm. It’s FREE ENTRY until 11pm.

www.thesolstice.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

In celebration of 70 years as a film society, see “Odd Man Out” from 1947 with James Mason, Robert Newton and Cyril Cusack. Carol Reed (The Third Man) directs what for many is one of the great British films.

peterborough artscinema.co.uk

Colour Run

Embankment, July 16, 1pm

Fundraiser in aid of the Children of Adam charity.