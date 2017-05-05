Our weekly round-up from pubs, clubs and bars in Peterborough

Retrolux will be rocking the boat at Charters tonight to start a busy weekend of live music.

Friday

Live Music

Charters: Retrolux (pictured above) will be rocking the bar with a great selection of rock hits 10:30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LOST AND SOUND. 9pm

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Y’uke’aotic jam 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club:The Big “D” , 8.30pm. Free entry.

Saturday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE RETURNS. 9pm

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: The Helix – rock covers band, 9pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: TAKE=2, from 8-15 till late.Non members welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club:Off the Record 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Blue Bell, Dogsthorpe: The Sound Injectors.

THE CROWN INN, UPPINGHAM: Frankly My Dear.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: What the Funk! 9:30pm, free entry

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable tunes from the 70s-the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen. Free entry 9pm – late.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Lazy Sunday Afternoons featuring Jimmy and Russ, from 3pm to 6pm. This versatile acoustic duo performs all over Cambridge and plays a wide range of genres with a nice relaxed vibe for your Sunday afternoon.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence from 7-30 till 10-30pm.Guests welcome.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Matty Haynes 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night 6pm, The region’s premier open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers – free entry.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Quiz. 9pm.

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Live Music Monday with Agi from 7pm to 10pm. She performed for a number of years with bands, choir and recently as a solo artist. She has developed a unique figurative style and thematic repertoire and her listeners are sure to hear familiar songs in style that is very much her own.

Charters, Town Bridge: What the Thunder Said!

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Live Trad Jazz with Razzamajazz. 8.30pm.