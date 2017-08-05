Original roots music night sets up home at Mama Liz’s

A new live music event, embracing the best in original roots based music, has been launched in Stamford.

The team behind the renowned and now locally based Country Music People magazine, whose mission is to bring the best Americana, singer-songwriter, old-school country and roots-based live music to the area have created La Flambeau at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge.

La Flambeau’s inaugural night featured the mainland UK debut for Nashville’s Scott Southworthand, next up is a visit from Texas singer-songwriter Libby Koch (pictured) on August 24.

SofaBurn Records recording artist Jeremy Pinnell is also booked for October 19.

Adopting the name La Flambeau for the gig nights, CMP editor Duncan Warwick, who has recently relocated to the Stamford area, says: “Not only is it in keeping with the culture embraced by Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge, the term La Flambeau (meaning ‘the flame’ in the world of voodoo) also symbolises our desire to carry the flame for traditional roots based music.”

Libby Koch continues to earn the respect of all who see her and brings her troubadour skills to Stamford along with the UK duo Two Ways Home who are currently enjoying the public’s appetite for Brit country.

Jeremy Pinnell is one of the most exciting artists to emerge in recent years with his true stories of a life that sometimes went off the rails and must be heard to be believed. He will be supported on the night by leading UK singer and songwriter Ags Connolly who has exploded onto the scene since his debut “How About Now”.

Duncan Warwick added: “The Voodoo Lounge is a real find. It’s a proper, dedicated live music venue that not only offers the perfect ambience but also has the benefit of mighty fine soul food available upstairs in Mama Liz’s and we look forward to a long, ongoing relationship with them.”