Open Day at Exotic Pet Refuge this weekend

Our round-up of fun family events includes the chance see some cute creatures and see sheep being sheared.

Open Day

Exotic Pet refuge, Deeping St James, May 21

Founded in 1984, the Exotic Pet Refuge is a small charity that provides a permanent home to a large variety of unwanted and neglected exotic animals from all kinds of backgrounds - private owners, the RSPCA, zoos that closed down... the list goes on. It is only allowed to be open to the public for six days a year - and on Sunday there is an opportunity to see the collection of more than 250 animals. There is refreshments, tombola, child entertainment, which all helps with the fundraising. Open days run from 10am to 5pm. Entry costs £6 for Adults, and £3 for children.

exoticpetrefuge.org.uk

Sheep Shearing Weekend

Sacrewell Farm, May 20/21

Join Ross Priddle as he gives us some sheep shearing demonstrations at the farm in time for the summer.

It usually takes 90 seconds to two minutes to shear a ewe and four or five minutes to shear a ram, but it all depends on them sitting quietly and not wriggling!

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Meeting Magical Mammals

Ferry Meadows, June 1

Join Ranger Chris Rollason for a short walk discovering the small mammals that live in the park. You will hopefully get to see voles, mice and shrews as well as talk about their habitat, diet and identifying features.

Times: 10.00am-11.00am

Cost: Free - suggested donation £2. Booking essential.

visit www.neneparktrust.org.uk

Going On a Bear Hunt

Ferry Meadows, June 1

Bring your own teddy bear and join the bear hunt. There will be a craft session, followed by storytime and then a walk around Ferry Meadows to find Barney the Bear.

Times: 10.30am-12.00noon and 1.30pm-3.00pm. Cost: £4

Booking Essential.

Visit www.neneparktrust.org.uk to book a place.