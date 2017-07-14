Open day at Exotic Pet Refuge

The sanctuary/refuge for exotic animals and native wildlife in Station Road, Deeping St James, was set up in 1984, but is only allowed to be open to the public for six days a year.

Sunday (July 16) offers a chance to see the collection of more than 250 animals.

There is also refreshments, tombola, children’s entertainment and free parking.

If you miss out on Sunday the only remaining open days in 2017 are September 17 and October 22.

Open days run from 10.00am to 5.00pm. Entry costs just £6 for adults, and £3 for children.

More at www.exoticpetrefuge.org.uk

Fun Day

Longthorpe Community Centre, July 16

Thorpe Wood Rangers’ annual Longthorpe Fun Day is back with more bouncy castles as well as face-painting, football challenges - penalty shootout and crossbar challenge - and matches with live DJ and refreshments.

Music in the Park

Barnwell Country Park, July 16

There will be music all day featuring five local brass bands: Raunds, Yarwell & Nassington, Thrapston, Stamford and Rushden, from 11 am to early evening, ending with a massed bands performance.Also plenty of amusements, stalls, local beer, Pimms tent, burgers, etc.

Charge: £3 for parking.

Recital

St Martin’s Church, Stamford, July 16, 5pm

International concert organist Richard Hills will play classical organ music together with some more light hearted pieces on the 19th Century Bevington Organ and a Hauptwerk Digital instrument currently being housed in the church.

T ickets £12 (Concs £10), Students £5, U-18s free.