Omid Djalili visiting Spalding for two nights only

Award winning comedian, Omid Djalili, is bringing his new show ‘Schmuck for a Night’ to the South Holland Centre in Spalding on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd December.

Omid is part way through a 108-date UK tour and about his new show he says: “It’ll be so current sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV.”

Omid is also an acclaimed actor and has appeared in a number of Hollywood movies and television shows including BBC 1’s Dickensian.

Tickets cost £24 and can obtained from the South Holland Centre box office on 01775 764777.