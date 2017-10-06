Old favourites give panto a spooky makeover

Panto is getting a makeover in Oundle this year with a spooky Halloween adventure for the whole family.... this month.

Telling Tales Children’s Theatre Company - which put on the effortlessly funny Cinderella last Christmas - is bringing professional pantomime to the Stahl Theatre once again - but this year they’re doing it a little differently.

“Snow White and the Seven Ghouls” is a sensational retelling of the classic fairytale, with all the fun of a traditional pantomime.

The show is written and directed by former Key Theatre favourite Simon Aylin, who will also be appearing on stage alongside the region’s favourite pantomime dame – his old sparring partner at the Key Michael Cross - and plenty of talented youngsters from Peterborough’s Tu Danse Studios.

In the sleepy town of Boney Bottom the lovely creatures and beasties are getting ready for “Humansween”.

Legend has it that this is the time of year when all those terrifying humans - only heard from in spooky movies and ghostly stories - come out to scare young monsters. Come along and meet the lovely Snow White, the hilarious Polly-Geist and Vernon the Vampire, and the evil witch Griselda.

But, if you’re one of those terrifying humans you might want to think about coming dressed in disguise - or you might end up in the Boney Bottom high security zoo! To add to the fun, audience fancy dress is encouraged, but not compulsory.

You can catch Snow White and the Seven Ghouls at The Stahl on Wednesday, October 25, and Thursday, October 26, at 6.30pm; Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29 at 3.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets cost £16.50 (adults) and £14.50 (children), available from www.tellingtalestheatre.com and in person at the theatre.