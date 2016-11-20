NVR’s festive shopping event

Nene Valley Railway will be holding a Christmas shopping event on Thursday, November 24, from 5pm until 9pm

As well as the railway’s expansive selection of Thomas products, the Wansford-based charity will be offering railway related curiosities and more.

It won’t be confined to railway stuff though, the event will have a selection of stalls offering goodies as diverse as antiques to pet beds!

Entry to the event is free (although any donation made will be most welcome ) and a complementary glass of wine or hot chocolate will be served to all attendees

The railway’s turntable cafe will remain open for the duration of the evening and a light supper will be served at 5pm and 7pm, this may be booked at £10 for two courses or £12.50 for three courses.

Additional stall holders will be welcome at modest rates.

For stall holder details or to book supper call 01780 784444 ask for Amy.