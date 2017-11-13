No Tragedy for Peterborough pop fans as Steps announce city concert

There will be no Tragedy for Peterborough pop fans next summer as chart toppers Steps have announced they will play a concert in the city.

The group have announced they will play the gig at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on June 2 2018 as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

The concert will take place a year after Elton John played to thousands at the stadium.

Steps’ concert is part of their Grandslam 2018: Summer of Steps tour, which will see them play a series of outdoor shows across the country.

Steps said “We can’t wait to play outdoors across the UK next summer following on from our sold-out Party on the Dancefloor arena tour this winter. The appetite for Steps has never been stronger, and we are thrilled to continue performing throughout next year. We promise to deliver a massive party at our summer gigs. Bring your family and bring your friends – we cannot wait to see you there!”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, Promoter said, “Steps are amazing performers and put on a terrific show. We are thrilled to be working with them on their 2018 summer outdoor tour. They are better than they have ever been! We welcome their strong legion of fans who have followed them throughout their career, and new fans too. We’re looking forward to a brilliant summer; you won’t be disappointed!”

The group - made up of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins - have had a number of chart topping singles and albums since their break-out success in the late 1990s, including number one hit Tragedy - a cover of the Bee Gees classic. They disbanded in 2001, before reforming earlier this year.

Tickets for the show at the ABAX Stadium are priced at:

Standing

£39.50 + booking fee (Bronze)

£45.00 + booking fee (Silver)

£65.00 + booking fee (Golden Circle)

Seating

£50.00 + booking fee

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 17th November at 9am from:

www.theposhtickets.com

www.stepsofficial.net

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.lhgtickets.com