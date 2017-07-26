No flash in the pan as band heads for top UK festival

Peterborough-based Flashback Photograph are set to play Camp Bestival and Bestival this weekend.

Local boys, and long-time supporters of the Cambridgeshire music scene, Flashback Photograph are set to continue their summer of success as they prepare to play at two of the UK’s biggest festivals.

The folk-rock band, formed of lead singer Gary Ward, drummer Adam Mansfield, and bass player Matt Worthington, are getting ready for the biggest gigs of their lives at Camp Bestival and Bestival. Both attract around 40,000 music-lovers, with the band hoping to capitalise on their momentum following a busy year of gigs across the region.

Gary says it’s a dream come true: “We’ve wanted to play a gig like Camp Bestival for years, but it’s hard work to get there. There is so much talent locally, let alone across the UK, so it’s fantastic we have been asked to play at such a major music event.”

Adam believes playing regularly and supporting the local music scene has been key to the upward curve they now find themselves on.

“It’s really important to make the most of this opportunity and we are really excited to be playing the Pig’s Big Record Club stage at Camp Bestival and Bestival. But it’s just as important to support your local venues and other artists

trying to make a name for themselves. We just want people at both festivals to have a great time and enjoy our music.”

Matt said the band are keen to not get carried away, adding: “It’s a massive

opportunity for us and it’s an exciting time for the band. But we are also staying grounded and want to enjoy it for what it is and put on a great performance.”

The bandwill be playing on the Pig’s Big Record Club stage at Camp Bestival tomorrow (28th) and Saturday.

Go to www.facebook.com/flashbackphotographoffical or flashbackphotograph.wordpress.com.

email

flashbackphotographband@gmail.com