New Peterborough radio station to hit the airwaves on Good Friday

A new city radio station which promises to deliver the “local station Peterborough has been crying out for,” will hit the airwaves on Good Friday.

Peterborough Community Radio (PCRFM) goes live on April 14 with the boast that residents “can tune in to a radio station that actually broadcasts from the city.”

PCRFM was created from the merger between online stations Peterborough FM and Radio Peterborough and is now compliant to FM regulations.

Action station manager Steve Durham said: “It’s exciting times. The schedule promises to have something for everyone. We’ve been keeping it under wraps for months but can’t wait to unleash our diverse mix of shows onto the city’s airwaves.

“This will really be the local station Peterborough has been crying out for. Great music will sit right next to community news and local interest stories brought to you by great local presenters who’ll showcase everything the city has to offer.

“We strongly believe this is the station the people of Peterborough will want to tune into.”

The station will broadcast on 103.2FM from noon on Good Friday. Test transmissions can currently be heard on this frequency.

There will also be promotional events throughout the coming weeks in the lead up to the launch and beyond.