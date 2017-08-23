New festival to celebrate Millfield culture

Hundreds of people are expected to gather to celebrate the Millfield area of Peterborough with a festival of arts, crafts, music and food.

The first Millfield Arts Festival will take place at the New England Rec and organisers Peterborough Presents hope it will reinvigorate the field as a space to be enjoyed by all.

The free festival will take place on August 27 from 3pm, and revellers can expect dancing, drama and drumming on the main stage from acts including Bhangra Beat, Nutkhut and The Lloyd Watson Band.

The stage will be compered by local star DJ Jaz.

A range of food will be served on site including a spectacle from food architect and celeb chef Damian Wawrzyniak of House of Feasts.

Damian and his team will be serving Grochowka, a Polish Navy Soup produced in an authentic Grochowka Cooking Machine.

Simon Hollingworth, the festival’s creative producer, said: “The whole Lincoln Road area has an amazing atmosphere, such a mix of cultures and creativity, and this new festival is a very exciting way of showcasing some of the talent, ideas and traditions that are all around.

“We encourage everyone to come along and see what it’s all about.

“There will be plenty to see and do and taste, and we can promise quite a spectacular finale too.”

The finale is set to be a fiery finish by renowned pyrotechnic artists External Combustion.

Peterborough Presents are also working with Bhangra Beat to offer a chance for communities to take part in free drumming workshops for all ages and abilities.

Two open sessions will be held on August 25 and August 26 at the Open Door Baptist Church and on the festival site. Details can be found on the Peterborough Presents Facebook page.