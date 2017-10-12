New British Indie from Coasts or Ameripolitan torchbearers?

Following in the footsteps of New British indie/guitar bands such as The Sherlocks, Blossoms and Foals, Coasts come to The Met Lounge on Tuesday (17th).

Forming in 2011 as students in Bristol, COASTS have established a huge fanbase that has seen the band sell out venues across the globe, as well as massive homecomings, including an unforgettable night at Camden’s Roundhouse last year. Having clocked up millions of streams, 130,000 Facebook likes and over 100,000 sales thanks to singles such as Modern Love, A Rush of Blood, and the BBC Radio 1 playlisted You and Oceans, COASTS career has taken them to the very top of the game, with appearances at major festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Lollapalooza.

Support comes from Misfires.

Stamford is set to twang with Ameripolitan torchbearers Jeremy Pinnell, a Kentucky singer-songwriter, and Ags Connolly.

They might be separated by 2000 miles of water, cultural differences, lifestyle choices and a common language, but Jeremy and his Oxford-based counterpart Ags might just have been separated at birth.

Both plough a furrow through American roots music and classic country that is both deep, straight, and seemingly symbiotic. Both possess voices to stop traffic, but at the same time make the listener aware that this is music for grown-ups.

Catch them at La Flambeau at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge in Stamford on October 19.

Organiser, Kelly Gregory, said, “I’m thrilled that these two great artists are coming to Stamford. They epitomise what Ameripolitan stands for, and the type of live music La Flambeau is commited to bring regularly to the area.”

Advance tickets available from wegottickets.com