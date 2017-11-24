Nene Valley Railway Christmas market returns this weekend

Have your say

Nene Valley Railway plays host to its second annual Christmas market this weekend.

Running on Saturday November 25 from 2:30pm until 6pm the Christmas market will be held on the railway's decorated and covered platforms at Wansford Station.

There will be a wide range of stalls offering Christmas gifts for all ages including hand-made crafts and foods.

To facilitate ease of travel there will be a free vintage bus service from Stamford, leaving from Stamford Bus Station to Wansford at 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

The return from Wansford Station to Stamford Bus Station runs at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.