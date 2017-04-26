Vocal superstars wanted as auditions for The Voice UK come to Peterborough

The Voice UK is looking for the next vocal superstar - and is coming Peterborough.

Following the crowning of Mo as 2017’s champion, the search to find 2018’s unique singing talent is now on, with talent scouts visiting open mic nights across the country.

And the talent search comes to Peterborough on Tuesday May 23, with auditions being held at Pizza Parlour & Music Cafe, 5 Cowgate, Peterborough, from 7pm.

To register your interest in performing please email missannaradford@gmail.com

The Voice is open to soloists and duos.

Under 18s are permitted if accompanied by a parent/legal guardian, but to enter you must be 16 years old on or before October 1, 2017.

For more information visit www.itv.com/thevoice