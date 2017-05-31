“Unforeseen circumstances” leads to cancellation of The 80s Music Festival in Peterborough

The 80s Music Festival due to take place at Peterborough Arena in two weeks time has been cancelled.

A statement of the festival’s website today said: “The 80s Music Festival, due to take place on 10th & 11th June at Peterborough Arena, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances

“Ticket holders for The 80s Music Festival are being asked to hold onto their tickets to use them on the rescheduled date.

“The 80s Music Festival organisers will make contact with all those who were attending the festival to advise of future arrangements.”

The Festival was due to be headlined by the likes of Bananarama, The Real Thing, Limahl, Five Star, Modern Romance and many more.

Weekend adult tickets cost £60, but ticket holders are being told the concert will be rearranged.