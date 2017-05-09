Support act for Elton John’s Peterborough concert revealed

An applauded singer/songwriter has been announced as the support for pop icon Elton John’s upcoming UK stadium tour dates, including his show in Peterborough on June 11.

Hailing from South London with Caribbean Roots, Jake Isaac released his debut album ‘Our Lives’ last week, and has received support all over the world, selling out headline shows in the US, Europe and the UK, as well as having previously supported Ella Eyre and Paloma Faith.

Jake Isaac will support Elton John in Peterborough

Jake’s distinctive brand of feisty soul pop, bold anthemic hooks, and instantly recognisable vocal have led him to gain plaudits from key press including Wonderland, Notion and The Independent and radio, with BBC Introducing being early fans, and achieve over 30 million streams- all before Jake signed to Elton John management company.

Elton John fans will now get the chance to see one of the brightest young stars in British music as Jake Isaac will support the legendary Elton at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium on Sunday June 11.

Jake Isaac said: “It’s an insane privilege to open up for the iconic sir Elton John. Think I might actually have to play my socks off.”

An unmistakable name in the history of popular music, Elton John has done it all – and then some. From being awarded multiple Grammys and BRITs, and even an Oscar and a Tony Award, Elton has proven his universal acclaim.

In addition to selling more than 250 million records worldwide, with 38 gold and 31 platinum or multi-platinum albums, he has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

Elton John has over 4,000 performances, in more than 80 countries, to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970. Having performed at several of the world’s most recognisable venues – including a pair of residencies at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Elton continues to be one of this country’s biggest pop-culture exports.

Tickets for the gig are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk with limited hospitality available through www.eltonatabaxstadium.com. The fully reserved seated outdoor concert is the first to ever be held at the ABAX Stadium and the excitement is building.

There are three tiered ticket prices; £40, £60 and £80 with the seating plan available to view here (These prices exclude any ticket agent booking fees.)

Commercial Manager at the ABAX, Alex Harris, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sir Elton John to the ABAX Stadium for our first ever concert at the venue.

“Everyone is very excited about the event and the response from the Peterborough public and beyond has been superb, but we have limited tickets available and I am sure nobody will want to miss this night to remember.”