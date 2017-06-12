PICTURE SPECIAL: Elton John thrills huge crowd at Peterborough’s ABAX Stadium

A crowd of over 13,000 people welcomed music icon Elton John to the Peterborough stage for the fist time last night.

The pop legend thrilled fans young and old with hits from a career spanning five decades.

His voice, personality and showmanship shone through as he performed hit after hit on a giant stage which took a specialist team five days to build at the London Road ground.

Ably supported by young London based singer/songwriter Jake Isaac this was a gig that many in Peterborough hope will lead to future concerts of this magnitude at the Posh ground.

Elton John concert at the ABAX Stadium. EMN-171106-212849009

