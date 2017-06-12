PICTURE EXTRA: More fan photos from Elton John in Peterborough

While most had their eyes firmly fixed on the stage at the Elton John concert in Peterborough last night, our photographer David Lowndes turned his lens on the 13,000 strong crowd.

It was a sea of smiling faces, wacky glasses and the odd Posh shirt thrown in for good measure...well it was at The ABAX Stadium after all.

Elton John concert at the ABAX Stadium. Dave and Marcina Coulson celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary at the concert. They were married at London Road EMN-171106-214001009

There were thousands of people singing along to the music icon’s greatest hits, but can you spot yourself in the crowds?

The concert has been branded a success by Peterborough United, and the club’s commercial manager and organiser Alex Harris said more gigs could be coming to the London Road ground in the future.

He said: “I think everyone will agree the concert was a huge success and hopefully the first of many at the ABAX Stadium.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and Sir Elton John and his band put on an incredible show, to put on a concert of this scale involves an incredible amount of support and input from all of our staff and contractors and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their superb efforts.”

During the gig, Sir Elton paid tribute to the victims of the recent Manchester and London terror attacks, as well as friend and fellow pop star George Michael, who died on Christmas Day last year.

Ben Martin, from concert promoters Marshall Arts, said: “The concert went very well indeed. It was a glorious day in the sunshine, and everyone was in great spirits.

“The vast majority of people took the advice and arrived early to get through security and take their seats in time.

“There were more than 14,000 people in the stadium, and it looked as full as it could be.

“By the end, Elton had every man, woman and child odd their seats singing and cheering in a great crescendo of hits. He played all the songs you would want to hear at an Elton John concert - Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind, Crocodile Rock and Your Song.

“Elton has been to a number of other venues where other artists have followed. It is down to the venue if they want other pop and rock concerts, but I think it has certainly put the ABAX on the map. Promoters will be having a look at the venue now.”

