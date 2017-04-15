More trophy success for Peterborough choirs

The city’s choirs were on a winning streak at the prestigious Oundle Festival of Music and Drama, bringing an impressive haul of silverware home with them for another year!

Hot on the heels of their recent triumph at the Mrs Sunderland festival in Huddersfield, Peterborough Male Voice Choir were delighted to win the Men’s Voices class against Northampton Male Voice Choir and were awarded the Ray Sharpe Cup for their efforts.

Not to be outdone, Peterborough Voices won the Women’s Voices and Show Tunes classes and were awarded the Lady Violet Brassey Cup and the Sir Richard Proby Cup as well as the coveted Weekley and Warkton Rosebowl for the “most artistic choral item” and the highest mark awarded that day.

Both Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices were pleased with their first public performances of some challenging and innovative new repertoire and were commended by the adjudicators for their “glorious range of dynamics” and “buoyant” and “compelling” singing “full of passion, full of life”.

Mark Currier, the choirs’ Chair of Trustees said: “We’ve had a great day, and while competing and winning is always important, it has been fantastic to see the camaraderie, mutual support and encouragement that exists between all our members and between our men’s and women’s choirs; they’re really rooting for each other, and that’s what makes our organisation so special”.