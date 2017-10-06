It’s jazz and funk with Jam on it!

Peterborough Jazz Club returns to The Great Northern Hotel this Sunday (October 8) with award-winning Jam Experiment.

Jam Experiment are a young jazz quintet that are based in London. The group, comprised of musicians all aged under 21 years, won the 2014 Jazz North Introduces scheme, shortly after their debut gig supporting Liane Carroll. They have played at leading jazz festivals across the UK over the past two years making their mark on the UK jazz scene.

The band is now based in London, studying at the Royal Academy of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Jam Experiment display an energetic approach with original compositions and arrangements. The lineup features the superb saxophonist Alexander Bone, the winner of the inaugural 2014 BBC Young Musician Jazz Award. Alexander and trombonist Rory Ingham were both voted as runners-up in the best instrumentalist (respectively) of the year in the British Jazz Awards 2016, and both were nominated for “Rising Star” in the 2016 British Jazz Awards, with Alexander crowned Rising Star, an amazing achievement for such young musicians.

Recently, Alexander has worked with global superstars Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue, pop/disco legend Nile Rodgers and chart-topping producers Rudimental.

He’s performed live with internationally-acclaimed artists including Newton Faulkner, writing an exclusive arrangement of his hit song ‘Indecisive’ and he gave a highly rated performance with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales of his own arrangements of “Ain’t Nobody” and “Pure Imagination” at the BBC Proms in the Park.

Jam Experiment comprises Rory Ingham (trombone), Alexander Bone (saxophone), Toby Comeau (piano), Joe Lee (bass) and Jonathan Mansfield (drums)

Music on the night starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 at the door.