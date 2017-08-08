Frontman of rock band Jethro Tull to perform Christmas concert at Peterborough Cathedral

The frontman of rock band Jethro Tull is to perform a Christmas concert at Peterborough Cathedral.

Ian Anderson is famed as the man who brought the flute to rock music and has a large and enthusiastic fan base.

He maintains a busy international touring schedule, which in recent years has concluded in December with a short series of Christmas concerts in cathedrals.

Thanks to the musician’s generosity, the proceeds of these concerts go entirely to the cathedrals concerned.

Ian is a self-professed non-believer, but nonetheless claims a huge affinity with the traditions of Christianity and this is his way of showing his support.

On Saturday, December 16 at Peterborough Cathedral, he and his band will perform some of the more festive numbers from the prodigious Jethro Tull back catalogue, alongside other Christmas music and readings.

There is also the promise of the odd surprise guest joining the line-up (guests at previous Christmas gigs have included the likes of Ade Edmondson, Marc Almond and Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden).

Members of the Peterborough Cathedral Choir will also be making an appearance.

It promises to be an evening with much good humour and good cheer. Ian said: “The bringing together of people of all backgrounds, cultures and faiths in this way is possible, perhaps, only under the auspices of modern Christianity, especially the Anglican Church.

“So, if I can help to draw people into these beautiful and historic buildings to savour just a little of the spirit of Christmas, it seems like a worthwhile effort.”

Tickets, at £35 and £27.50, are already selling fast. To get yours call Peterborough Information Centre on 01733 452336, or Oundle Box Office on 01832 274734, or buy online via www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/events.aspx.

Jethro Tull was formed in 1968 and, with Ian as frontman Ian Anderson, released 30 studio and live albums, selling more than 60 million copies worldwide.