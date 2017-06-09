FIRST LOOK PICTURES: Peterborough gets ready to stage music icon Elton John

The stage is almost set, quite literally, for music legend Elton John to entertain at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough this Sunday.

Elton John and his band will play the ABAX Stadium on Sunday June 11, but before the superstar arrives the Peterborough Telegraph headed behind the scenes to take a look at preparations for the superstar.

Peterborough United's pitch has been protected with stadium flooring and a specialist 32 strong crew is spending five days constructing the giant stage, measuring 180ft wide by 55ft tall and 60ft tall.

Elton said: “I remember going by signs for Peterborough so often when I would travel from London to Bernie’s home in Lincolnshire back when he and I were first writing songs.

“I can’t believe the concert on 11 June will be my first ever there, or in Cambridgeshire for that matter. My band and I are really looking forward to playing ABAX Stadium and I promise everyone will have a wonderful night!”

Tickets for the gig are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk with limited hospitality available through www.eltonatabaxstadium.com. The fully reserved seated outdoor concert is the first to ever be held at the ABAX Stadium and the excitement is building.

The Elton John stage being built at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes

There are three tiered ticket prices; £40, £60 and £80 (These prices exclude any ticket agent booking fees.)

Commercial Manager at the ABAX, Alex Harris, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Sir Elton John to the ABAX Stadium for our first ever concert at the venue.

“Everyone is very excited about the event and the response from the Peterborough public and beyond has been superb, but we have limited tickets available and I am sure nobody will want to miss this night to remember.”

The Elton John stage being built at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough. Photo: Joe Dent

The Elton John stage being built at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough. Photo: Joe Dent

The Elton John stage being built at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes