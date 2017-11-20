Billy The Kid to launch live music scene at The Stoneworks in Peterborough

Hit Canadian artist Billy Pettinger kicks off her European tour right here in Peterborough tomorrow night.

Her new album was recorded and produced by Frank Turner and it will be her smallest and most intimate show for what is The Stoneworks first ever live music event.



Billy's songs have appeared everywhere, from American Idol to the movie Foreverland. Her latest studio album 'Horseshoes and Hand Grenades' (released on Xtra Mile Recordings) "allows Billy's natural storytelling and lithe voice to guide the listener through her world and her life."



She has toured and played with Against Me!, Frank Turner, Billy Bragg, The Weakerthans, Laura Jane Grace, Face to Face, Dropkick Murphy's, Vans Warped Tours and Dave Hause, to name but a few.

The gig is free and kicks off at 7pm.